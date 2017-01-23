Arrest after Tonypandy takeaway 'chilli powder attack'

Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested after chilli powder was allegedly thrown in the face of a diner at an Indian restaurant.

Police were called to the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on Saturday after reports of an assault.

Pipefitter David Evans said he had to have his eyes flushed out at hospital.

South Wales Police confirmed a man had been arrested on suspicion of common assault and released on bail.