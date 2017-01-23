Mother jailed for plotting to let man rape daughter

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Stuart Bailey was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of conspiracy to rape

A woman who plotted to let a paedophile rape her seven-year-old daughter has been jailed for nine years.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, planned the sex attack with Stuart Bailey, 54, in text messages.

Bailey, of Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was jailed for 13 years after the pair were found guilty of conspiracy to rape.

The offences came to light when the woman's partner found the texts.

The court heard the pair exchanged dozens of messages and the woman also sent Bailey a naked picture of the girl and bought sleeping pills to drug her.

At an earlier hearing, the woman admitted distributing five indecent images of a child and Bailey admitted possessing those images.

The mother, described as "vulnerable and gullible" by recorder Eleri Rees QC, asked Bailey what she would get out of the plan to rape her daughter and he mentioned sums of £200 to £300.

Judge Rees said Bailey was "prolific" in contacting a number of women on a dating website.

An investigation discovered that he was having similar discussions with other women.

The court heard the pair planned to rape the girl during the Whitsun school holiday and talked about drugging her.

Judge Rees said that despite speaking to her doctor, who advised against giving a child a sleeping drug, the mother went ahead and bought some online.

"By your own admission you tried it out a week before the rape was due to take place," she added.

Alex Greenwood, defending the mother, said she had been "bullied, cajoled and blackmailed" by Bailey.

Lucy Crowther, defending Bailey, said her client was "totally ashamed of his behaviour and his actions".

'Heinous crimes'

Both defendants were made the subject of sexual harm prevention orders and given one year of additional licence to serve.

Children's charity NSPCC Cymru welcomed the "significant sentences" given to the mother and Bailey.

"It is difficult to comprehend how a mother could voluntarily offer her own child to be sexually assaulted in this way," a spokesman for NSPCC Cymru said.

"This should send out a message that the sexual abuse of children will not be tolerated and that those caught planning such heinous crimes will face the full force of the law."