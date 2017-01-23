Dog named after David Bowie finds new home after appeal

Image copyright Getty/Dog Trust Image caption Film director Duncan Jones (left) tweeted support for the bid to rehome Bowie before Nia Bowen and Andrew Snow (right) came forward

A rescue dog previously overlooked due to his similarity to his rock star namesake David Bowie has found a new home.

Staff said lurcher cross Bowie had been at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Bridgend since November "because of his different-coloured eyes".

The singer's son Duncan Jones tweeted support for a bid to rehome Bowie, three, earlier this month.

His new owner Dr Nia Bowen said she "fell in love instantly".

The dogs home said no-one had shown any interest in the "quirky canine with bundles of energy".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Bowie had a left pupil that was permanently dilated, which created the illusion that his eyes appeared a different colour

But when Dr Bowen saw the online appeal to find him a new home, she was smitten.

"We had recently lost our dogs so we weren't necessarily looking to get another one straightaway," she said.

"But when we saw Bowie's photo online calling for people to give him a home, we fell in love instantly.

"He is a brilliant, bouncy boy, with a real zest for life."

Angela Wetherall, the rehoming centre manager, added: "He was quite the celebrity at the centre with staff and we're so pleased that the appeals to get him a home were seen and heard."