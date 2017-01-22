A4232 Cardiff crash: Road reopens after car overturns

Image copyright Traffic Wales

One of the main roads in Cardiff has reopened following a crash.

The A4232 was shut after a car overturned on the northbound carriageway at the junction for Culverhouse Cross just before 09:00 GMT.

South Wales Police said the driver had been taken to hospital but was "conscious and breathing".

Traffic was queuing in both directions, but congestion began to ease after the road reopened at about 11:40.

Travel

Check if this is affecting your journey