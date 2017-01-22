Police hunt Canton 'knife' attacker after two men hurt

Image copyright Google

Police are hunting for a man after two people suffered serious injuries in a street attack in Cardiff.

Two men are believed to have been attacked with a knife during a disturbance involving a group of men in Canton on Saturday at about 21:00 GMT.

Two men, aged 22 and 23, were taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales with injuries to their torsos.

The attack happened outside Tesco store near the Ivor Davies pub on Cowbridge Road East.

The suspect, who fled the scene, is a black man, approximately 5ft 5in tall, who was wearing a dark hoodie and dark trousers.

Det Chf Insp Jason Redrup, said: "The two male victims are very lucky that their injuries were not more serious due to their location on the body."