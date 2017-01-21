'Explosions' heard at garage fire in Pill, Newport

Image copyright Google

Five fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a commercial garage in Newport since the early hours of Saturday.

They received the callout to St Stephens Road, Pill, at 01:25 GMT amid reports of explosions being heard.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the building has collapsed. The garage is understood to be used for car repairs.

A total of 35 firefighters tackled the fire during the height of the incident.