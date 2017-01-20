Greggs ends Treforest doughnut production with 90 jobs lost

Image copyright PA

A Greggs factory will stop making confectionery, such as doughnuts, with 90 jobs to go, a union has said.

The losses at Treforest, Rhondda Cynon Taff, account for about a third of staff based there.

They come after a call for voluntary redundancies with job cuts across the UK, the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union said.

The company has been asked to comment, with the union's John James saying the factory will focus on sandwich-making.