Cwmbran parade in memory of Rorke's Drift war hero

Image copyright Torfaen council Image caption John Fielding is buried at St Michael's Church, Llantarnam

A parade and service to remember a war hero from Torfaen will be held on Saturday.

Pte John Fielding, of Cwmbran, received the Victoria Cross for his part in the 1879 defence of Rorke's Drift.

The event marks the battle's 138th anniversary.

A band and parade of veterans will march from Abbyfields at 10:50 GMT to St Michael and All Angels church, Llantarnam, where a service will take place at 11:00.

Pte Fielding joined the 24th Regiment of Foot at the age of 20 in 1877.

Two years later, he was one of about 140 British troops who fought hand to hand with 4,000 Zulus.

He lived to the age of 75, dying of heart failure in 1932.

Torfaen council has warned Newport Road will be closed between 10:00 and 11:45 for the event, which has been organised by Cwmbran and District Ex-Service Association.