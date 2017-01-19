Appeal after cyclist John Coles in Rumney collision with van

Image copyright Family photo/BBC

The partner of a cyclist critically injured in a collision with a van in Cardiff has joined police in calling for witnesses to come forward.

John Coles, 26, remains in a critical but stable condition following the incident at Newport Road, in Rumney, on 12 January at about 07:50 GMT.

His partner Emily Thomas said: "The whole family is devastated.

"We would ask anyone who was around at the time to please help the police with their enquiries by coming forward."

Mr Coles suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision while travelling to work.