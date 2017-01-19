Daughter facing murder trial over father's fire death

A 28-year-old woman is to stand trial accused of murdering her father who died after a house fire.

Robert Sadler, 59, was killed by the blaze at his home at Llanrumney in Cardiff on 10 January, 2016.

Emma Sadler appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video-link and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, manslaughter and arson on Thursday.

A trial date was set for 13 March and she was remanded to a hospital in West Sussex.