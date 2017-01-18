Philip McSparron has colonoscopy in live TV ad break

Image copyright Matthew Horwood/Cancer Research UK Image caption Mr McSparron had two bowel polyps removed during the procedure

A grandfather from Vale of Glamorgan has appeared in a broadcasting first after undergoing a colonoscopy in a live TV advert.

The 90 second advert by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 showed the removal of bowel polyps which, if left untreated, can develop into cancer.

Patient Philip McSparron from Barry wanted to show the procedure was nothing to be frightened of.

The live advert aired at about 15:25 GMT and was to be repeated at 21:30.

The procedure was performed by Dr Sunil Dolwani at the University Hospital Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan, on Wednesday.

'Simple procedure'

The advert was part of Cancer Research UK's Right Now campaign.

Ed Aspel from the charity said the broadcast gave them the opportunity to show one of the many people who are benefitting from procedures that would not be possible without research.

"We want viewers to experience the unique insight of seeing live inside the human body, and witness a procedure that can actually prevent cancer from developing," he said.

Mr McSparron said he undergoes regular screenings after his brother was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2010.

"By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it's a simple procedure and not something to be frightened of," he said.

"Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered."