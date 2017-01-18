Four in court over Jan Jedrzejewski's Newport 'murder'

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Jan Jedrzejewski was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he later died

Three men and a 17-year-old accused of murdering a man found unconscious in Newport have appeared in court.

Jan Jedrzejewski, 41, from Newport, died in hospital after being found on Keene Street, Lliswerry, on Thursday.

Richard Wallis, 43, Shaquile Crosdale, 18, Callum Banton, 18, and the youth who cannot be named, all from Newport, appeared at an administrative hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

The defendants have not yet entered a plea and were remanded in custody.

Judge Eleri Rees set a preliminary trial date for 10 July.