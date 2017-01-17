Caerphilly halogen heater fire kills dog and injures man
A man suffered severe burns in a fire believed to have been caused by an exploding halogen heater, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.
The property, on Rowland Drive, Caerphilly, was gutted and a dog killed in the blaze.
Four fire crews were called to the fire, which broke out at 21:00 GMT on Monday.
The man is being treated in hospital while fire officers plan to re-inspect the property on Tuesday morning.