Caerphilly halogen heater fire kills dog and injures man

A man suffered severe burns in a fire believed to have been caused by an exploding halogen heater, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The property, on Rowland Drive, Caerphilly, was gutted and a dog killed in the blaze.

Four fire crews were called to the fire, which broke out at 21:00 GMT on Monday.

The man is being treated in hospital while fire officers plan to re-inspect the property on Tuesday morning.