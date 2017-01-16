Four charged with murdering Jan Jedrzejewski in Newport

Image copyright Family picture

Four people have been been charged with murder after a man was found unconscious on a street in Newport.

Jan Jedrzejewski, who lived in the city, was found on Keene Street, Lliswerry, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

The 41-year-old was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he later died.

Gwent Police said on Monday a boy, aged 17, along with two 18-year-old men and a 43-year-old man had been charged with murder.

They will appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mr Jedrzejewski's family described him as "an amazing, caring and sincere son, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend".

His family released a statement in Polish and English which said: "We will never forget the smile on your face when your favourite football team Real Madrid scored a goal.

"You will forever stay in our hearts. We love and miss you, until we meet again."