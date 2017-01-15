Gwent Police make fresh Newport murder inquiry appeal

An appeal for "vital" information about the suspected murder of a man in Newport has been made by police.

Jan Jedrzejewski, 41, of the city, was found unconscious on Keene Street, Lliswerry, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday and later died in hospital.

Three men and a teenager have been arrested and remain in custody.

Gwent Police has now revealed details of Mr Jedrzejewski's final movements and asked for help from a witness seen on a bike at the time.

The force posted a request for help on Facebook on Sunday.

Supt Glyn Fernquest said Mr Jedrzejewski was last seen in Ladbrokes in Pill at about 19:45 on Thursday, before he left to walk towards Cromwell Road, with officers keen to speak to anyone who saw him between 20:00 and 22:10.

Image copyright Gwent Police/Social media Image caption Supt Glyn Fernquest thanked the community for its support

"He was a distinctive man - he was 6ft 2in (187cm), with a stocky build and he was wearing a hi-vis, fluorescent jacket," he said.

"We're particularly interested in speaking to a man seen riding a bike along Cromwell Road, seen opposite the entrance to Keene Street at the time of the incident.

"The man was wearing a dark, possibly black, jacket, blue jeans and a grey or light coloured rucksack on his back. If this is you, please be assured you are not in any trouble. We just need to speak to you. You hold vital information to this inquiry."

Two men aged 18 and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on Friday, with a 43-year-old man arrested on Saturday - all on suspicion of murder.