Y Pant Comprehensive chemicals in controlled explosion

A controlled explosion has been carried out after "potentially hazardous chemicals" were found at a school in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police said the chemicals at Y Pant Comprehensive, Talbot Green, were not suspicious and posed no risk to the public.

They were moved to a waste ground near to Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol, Miskin, at about 12:45 GMT on Sunday.

A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure.