Former Cardiff mosque tutor denies child sex offences

An 80-year-old man who taught at a Cardiff mosque has denied 15 child sex offences at Cardiff Crown Court.

Mohammed Haji Sadiq, of Cyncoed, entered the not guilty pleas at a hearing on Friday.

The allegations involve four girls, aged between five and 11, and allegedly took place at the Madina mosque between 1996 and 2006.

Mr Sadiq is due to stand trial later in June.

He is charged with eight counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching and seven of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14.

Mr Sadiq taught at the mosque between 1976 and 2006. It is understood he has had no involvement with the mosque since then.