£31m funding for south Wales hospital baby services

Extra cots and new operating theatres will be built as part of £31m plans to improve services for mothers and babies in south Wales.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gethin said more than £25m would be invested in neonatal and obstetric services at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

More than £6m will then be spent on redeveloping services at Prince Charles Hospital, in Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Gethin said the investment would help deliver "the best possible care".

The University Hospital of Wales funding will provide new facilities, including eight extra intensive care cots, a redeveloped neonatal unit with a bereavement suite, and a new operating theatre.

The investment at Prince Charles Hospital will include the neonatal unit being expanded with nine extra cots, a second operating theatre being built, and both the obstetric labour ward and midwife-led unit being redeveloped.

Mr Gething said the investments would "provide extra capacity to meet growing demands for services in the years to come".