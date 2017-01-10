Arrest after death crash on Bethania Street, Maesteg

A person has been arrested after an elderly woman died after being knocked over as she crossed the road.

The crash happened at Bethania Street in Maesteg, Bridgend county, just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. South Wales Police said the driver of a black Renault Clio had been arrested.

The woman's family have been informed about her death.

Police said the road was closed for about four-and-a-half hours after the crash.