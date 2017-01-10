Ty Hafan children's hospice founder dies aged 95

Image copyright CHRISTOPH SOEDER

The founder of Wales' first children's hospice, Ty Hafan, has died, aged 95.

Suzanne Goodall, from Beddau, Pontypridd, launched the hospice in Sully, near Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, in 1999, after 11 years of fund raising.

She was awarded an MBE in 2004 and officially retired in 2011, although remained in contact with the charity.

A spokesperson for Ty Hafan said Ms Goodall was a "true inspiration to staff and families".

"Her dedication and commitment meant that hundreds of families across Wales have been given a light in the dark while facing the realities of caring for a child with a life-limiting condition."

Ty Hafan provides specialist one-to-one care and outreach services to life-limited children and their families.

'Deeply saddened'

Ms Goodall came up with the idea for the charity after hearing about a friend's experiences volunteering in a children's hospice in Yorkshire and discovering that there were no such facilities in Wales.

The spokesperson added: "Suzanne's endless motivation to continue providing the best possible care and support to these families never wavered and she has remained a much-loved and highly respected figure throughout the charity.

"We are all deeply saddened by today's news and will greatly miss Suzanne's warmth and determination.

"Every one of us at the charity will honour her legacy by continuing to do all we can to support families who need us."