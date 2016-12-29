Electrical fire sees Cardiff high-rise building evacuated

Image copyright Google

A high-rise building in the centre of Cardiff had to be evacuated after an electrical fire broke out.

Seven fire crews were called to Stadium House on Park Street at 15:35 GMT on Thursday.

Jennie Griffiths, head of control at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted that crews tackled a blaze on the 15th floor.

The accidental fire at the BT-owned building was out by 17:00. No-one was injured.