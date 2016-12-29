Cardiff-Newport trains disrupted as work overruns

Image copyright Getty Images

Rail engineering work at Cardiff Central station has overrun, with services to and from Newport cancelled until later on Thursday morning.

All lines in and out of the station are expected to remain closed until at least 08:00 GMT.

South Wales main line and Valley line services may be cancelled or replaced by buses and passengers have been advised to check before travelling.

The disruption is expected to continue until around 08:30.

Services normally running from Swansea to Ealing Broadway, London, will be amended as follows:

Trains from Swansea will terminate at Bridgend

Trains will run from Newport and terminate at Ealing Broadway

A rail replacement bus will connect the two journeys but as this will extend journey times, passengers are unlikely to be able to travel on their booked services

The 07:29 and 08:29 services from Cardiff Central to Portsmouth Harbour will instead start at Newport

Network Rail said it was doing all it could to reduce disruption and complete the work so services could return to normal.