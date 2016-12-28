Attempted murder arrests following Hafodyrynys stabbing

Image copyright Google

A stabbing in Caerphilly county is being treated as attempted murder, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police said a man, 47, from Pontypool, Torfaen, received stab wounds to his torso following the attack on a street at Mill Court, Hafodyrynys, near Crumlin, on Tuesday.

He remains in a critical condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Two men, aged 35 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.