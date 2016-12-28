South East Wales

Attempted murder arrests following Hafodyrynys stabbing

Mill Court in Hafodyrynys Image copyright Google

A stabbing in Caerphilly county is being treated as attempted murder, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police said a man, 47, from Pontypool, Torfaen, received stab wounds to his torso following the attack on a street at Mill Court, Hafodyrynys, near Crumlin, on Tuesday.

He remains in a critical condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.

Two men, aged 35 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

More on this story