Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Traffic Wales footage of traffic jams on the M4 westbound between Cardiff and Bridgend

A man has been taken to hospital after a vehicle overturned on the M4 between Cardiff and Bridgend.

Two lanes of the M4's westbound carriageway were blocked as the road was cleared following the incident at 11:00 GMT.

It affected traffic between junction 34 for Miskin and junction 35 for Pencoed.

South Wales Police have now reopened all lanes of the motorway following investigation work.