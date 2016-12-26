Christmas Day 'incident' at Cardiff prison

Image copyright Robin Drayton/Geograph

Officers at Cardiff prison had to resolve a Christmas Day disturbance, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

No staff or prisoners were injured in the "isolated incident" which lasted for about 40 minutes on one wing at HMP Cardiff at 10:00 GMT on Sunday.

"We do not tolerate this behaviour," said an MOJ statement.

Last week, four prisoners barricaded themselves into a cell at Cardiff prison in protest of being moved after riots in Birmingham.

No exact details of the latest disturbance have been given.

The MOJ said: "Prisoners who behave in this way will be punished and could spend significantly longer behind bars."