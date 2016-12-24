Pair injured in crash outside Mountain Ash hospital

From the section

A man and woman were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed at a roundabout in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

The incident, involving a silver Citroen Berlingo, happened outside Mountain Ash Community Hospital on the A4059, at about 00:45 GMT on Saturday.

The 26-year-old woman passenger was seriously hurt. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was also injured.

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.