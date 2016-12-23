Man suffers facial injuries in attack near Tredegar Arms pub

Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

A man suffered serious facial injuries in an attack outside a pub in Caerphilly county.

Gwent Police said the man was assaulted outside the Tredegar Arms on James Street in New Tredegar on Thursday.

The 44-year-old is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Gwent Police said three men from Phillipstown and one from were arrested on suspicion of assault, wounding with intent and violent disorder and were released on bail.