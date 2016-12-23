Newport piercing studio customer speaks of HIV test scare

Media caption Molly Ormond had to be tested for HIV after having her ear pierced at Blue Voodoo

A woman who had to be tested for HIV after having her ear pierced has said she was glad to see the studio's owner brought to justice.

Molly Ormond, 19, had the procedure at Newport's Blue Voodoo tattoo and piercing studio.

Newport council investigated the business after five customers suffered serious skin infections in May 2015.

Owner John Cochran, 60, was banned from working as a tattooist and piercer on 16 December this year.

He was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence after admitting several health and safety offences at Cardiff Crown Court.

Cochran also admitted causing the infections and failing to keep needles in suitable containers.

'Very scared'

Ms Ormond was given a clean bill of health but said the experience had been "a big rollercoaster".

"I was very nervous, I was very scared. I didn't know what to expect," she said.

"You don't think it will ever be you but there was that slim chance you could end up being positive for one of these horrible diseases.

"He [John Cochran] got what he deserved."

She said there was an unprofessional environment in the shop.

"There were arguments happening at the time I was there between co-workers and people who had gone there to have tattoos and piercings done. Why I didn't walk out, I do not know."

Image caption Aneurin Bevan health board set up clinics where customers were checked for viruses

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board set up specialist clinics for Blue Voodoo customers to be checked for viruses like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

Councillor Bob Poole, Newport council's member for regulatory functions, said the authority wanted more stringent regulations around the tattooing and piercing industry.

He added it was too easy for people to set up businesses and very difficult for councils to prevent people from trading.

"We can only refuse registration if a court has previously removed their registration and we have to rely on the tattooist or piercer to pass on that information," he said.

A sign on Blue Voodoo's window said it is under new management.