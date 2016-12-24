£300m Cardiff rail upgrade disrupts Christmas travel

Media caption Mixed reaction from passengers at Cardiff Central station

Rail services will be disrupted across south Wales for several days from Christmas Eve evening due to modernisation work.

The £300m re-signalling project will improve travel, Network Rail said.

The work will affect Cardiff and Valleys services and mainline travel between Newport and Bridgend, until 2 January. Replacement bus services will run from 27 December.

The project will see a new platform eight open at Cardiff Central station.

Network Rail said an "army" of staff would be working around the clock over the festive period to "deliver a bigger and better railway for passengers".

It has also warned motorists there will be temporary road closures at five level crossings west of Cardiff as part of the project.

Llantrisant West, St Fagans, St George's, Pontsarn and Pencoed level crossings will all be closed for a short period to test the new signalling equipment.

Arriva Trains Wales said the signalling work would make services "more robust" and the new platform would "give them more flexibility".