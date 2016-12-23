False teeth among lost Cardiff Airport luggage in 2016

Image copyright Thinkstock

A set of false teeth, a microwave and a satellite dish were among the items left at Cardiff Airport this year.

A single shoe and a "number" of passports were also among the hundreds of items left at the Welsh Government-owned site during 2016.

The figures come as the airport prepares to welcome 35,000 people through its doors this festive season - up 9% on the same fortnight last year.

Among the top destinations this Christmas are Amsterdam and Edinburgh.

About 300 pieces of luggage were left behind every month in June, July and August but most were returned when passengers realised their error.

All left luggage is held for five days before it is sent to the airline for secondary tracking.

But items such as children's prams and buggies are kept at the airport for longer, with those not collected donated to children's charities.

Debra Barber, managing director and chief operating officer at Cardiff Airport, said it was "great" to see an uplift in passengers over Christmas.

She said although temperatures were mild, the airport had plans in place to ensure disruptions could be kept to a minimum if cold weather causes problems.

She added: "Passengers travelling to the airport during the Christmas holidays are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey - and particular attention should be given to public transport services as there may be some restrictions to regular timetables over the period.

"Those travelling with Christmas crackers should check with their airline before arriving at the airport and customers are reminded not to travel with wrapped presents in hand luggage as they may need to be opened during the security process."

