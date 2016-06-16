Escaped lorry pig no longer on M48 near Chepstow
- 16 June 2016
- From the section South East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pig which escaped from a lorry and got loose on to a motorway in Monmouthshire is no longer on the carriageway.
The swift swine made his bid for freedom on the M48 between junction 2 for Chepstow and Junction 1 for Aust at about 06:40 BST on Thursday.
The speed limit was temporarily lowered to 50mph (80km/h).
Although the animal is no longer on the road, it is not known if it has been caught.