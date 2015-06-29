Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Tayla Verrier, 14, and Sasha Jones, 12, were last seen late on Sunday

Police are trying to trace two girls reported missing in Caerphilly county, aged 14 and 12.

Gwent Police said Tayla Verrier, 14, and Sasha Jones, 12, were last seen on Sunday evening at about 23:30 BST.

The pair, from Pentwynmawr in the Blackwood area, are believed to be together.

Anyone with information about them is being asked to call officers on the 101 non-emergency police line.

Tayla is about 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with brown eyes. She has brown hair which she often wears up in a bun. She was wearing a grey top and black leggings.

Sasha is about 5ft 1in tall, of slim build with green eyes and long strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing a black padded jacket, a red t-shirt and navy and bright pink leggings.