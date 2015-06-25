Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The coach exit door is shown opening at the lightest touch

A south Wales coach driver and operator have been handed suspended jail terms after a boy fell from their vehicle on to a motorway.

The boy, 13, fell out of an emergency exit on to the M49 near Bristol while heading to a rugby match in May 2014.

The coach's owner Keith Jones, 63, and driver Tudor West, 62, both from Bridgend, were convicted at Bristol Crown Court.

West was also banned from driving for 18 months.

The trial heard West had checked the door on the morning of the incident.

But inspectors found it would open with the lightest of touches and described repairs to a latch on the door as "a bodge".

The boy, a member of Tondu under-13s rugby team in Bridgend, suffered a broken wrist when he fell from the coach, which was taking his touring team to Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset.

Image caption The boy fell from the emergency rear door of the coach on to the M49 last May

Jones was handed a nine-month jail term, suspended for two years, after he was convicted of aiding and abetting dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to complete 75 hours of unpaid work, handed eight points on his driving licence and ordered to pay £1,500 costs.

West was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after he was found guilty of dangerous driving.

'Stark reminder'

The driver was ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and banned from the road for 18 months.

After the hearing, PC Wayne Carhart of Avon and Somerset Police said the force "could easily have been dealing with a fatality" if a woman driving behind the coach had not reacted quickly to avoid the boy.

He added: "I hope this conviction serves as a stark reminder, not only to coach firms but to all motorists, that we're all responsible for the vehicles we drive and it's our responsibility to ensure they're roadworthy before we set off."