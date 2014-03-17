Stephen Fidler from Pontypool died in Qatar beach diving accident

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Stephen Fidler was with his wife Samantha and their two sons when he died

A man from south Wales died in front of his wife and children after diving head first into shallow water on a beach in Qatar, an inquest has heard.

Stephen Fidler, 42, from Pontypool, was playing with his two sons while on a break from his work in the Middle Eastern country.

He dived from a landing platform, but the sea was shallower than he realised, and hit his head on the sea floor.

Newport Coroner's Court recorded a verdict of accidental death.

The hearing was told Mr Fidler had been working as a quantity surveyor in Qatar and was on the beach in the capital city of Doha during a public holiday when the accident happened.

His wife Samantha told the court she had tried to save her husband.

He was rescued from the water and given first aid, but died at the scene after fracturing cervical vertebrae in his neck and bruising his skull.

Coroner David Bowen said: "This was a very traumatic experience for you and the boys.

"It has tragically deprived you and your sons of a brilliant father."