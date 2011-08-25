Image caption Jerzy Dubiniec's family described him as loving, patient and caring

Police are trying to trace the drivers of two cars who they believe could be vital witnesses in a murder inquiry in Newport.

Gavin Mills, 25, from the city, is due before Newport Crown Court later charged with the murder of 60-year-old Jerzy Dubiniec.

Mr Dubiniec, who was visiting south Wales from Poland, was found dead on Broad Street in Pill early on Saturday.

It is believed four cars passed the scene between 03:30 and 04:00 BST.

Officers have spoken to the drivers of two of the cars but need to trace the other two.

Two men, aged 22 and 44 and two women, aged 18 and 46, arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless and inconsiderate driving, as well as a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder have all been released with no further action.

It follows the release of another 23-year-old woman.

A 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.