Man treated for smoke inhalation after Risca flat fire
- 18 July 2011
- From the section South East Wales
A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after a flat fire in Risca, near Caerphilly.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the man suffered smoke inhalation and a cut arm after the fire in Tredegar Street at about 2135 BST on Sunday.
Crews from Risca and Duffryn tackled the blaze used two sets of breathing apparatus.
The service said a hose reel jet and a safety were also used.