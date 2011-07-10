Risca pedestrian dies in incident with minibus near Usk

Image caption Three pedestrians were walking towards Chain Bridge

A pedestrian has been killed in a road collision with a minibus in Monmouthshire.

The 32-year-old man, from the Risca area, was pronounced dead at the scene on the B4598 old Abergavenny to Usk road at about 0300 BST on Sunday.

The dead man had been with two men, who were uninjured, walking towards Chain Bridge.

The minibus driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on board.

The incident happened as the three men turned into Usk Road.

Witnesses or people with information about the incident are asked to contact the collision investigation unit at Gwent Police on 01633 642404 or 101.