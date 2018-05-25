Image copyright Labour Image caption Vaughan Gething has been health secretary since 2016

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has told BBC Wales he is "optimistic" he can be a candidate to be the next first minister and leader of Welsh Labour.

It follows a letter from four Labour AMs saying they will back him - he needs five nominations to stand.

In April, Carwyn Jones announced his intention to stand down from the roles later this year.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has already announced he will stand and has the necessary numbers supporting him.

Hefin David, Lynne Neagle, Joyce Watson and Vikki Howells have now backed Mr Gething.

In an open letter, they say there should be a candidate who understands the "unique Welsh Labour history" and is ready to renew the party while in power.

"Welsh Labour will only succeed if it reflects the wonderfully diverse Wales of today," it reads.

"Our next leader must embody the optimism that we need for the future.

"They must be ready to represent all our communities, recognising that a changing Wales is an opportunity, not a threat."

Image caption Mark Drakeford was the first contender to announce his intention to stand for the leadership

The four AMs believe Mr Gething is best placed to "galvanise our movement" and guard against the "growing possibility" of a Tory-Plaid pact in the assembly.

He will need the support of one more Labour AM to allow him to enter the race with Mr Drakeford.

Mr David told BBC Radio Wales that the Cardiff South and Penarth AM had been tested in "one of the most difficult jobs" as health secretary.

Speaking on Good Morning Wales, the Caerphilly AM added: "He is very good at harnessing ideas from a range of different sources - from AMs, party members and people outside the Labour party."