Image caption Mandy Jones had previously said the UKIP group in the Senedd was "toxic"

An AM who was refused entry to the UKIP assembly group despite being a party member could be welcomed back to the fold - if she is interested.

Newly elected UKIP assembly leader Caroline Jones is inviting Mandy Jones to join the team of five.

The independent AM was not allowed in initially, amid a row about the alleged party affiliations of her staff.

Ms Jones became leader on Thursday after a majority of the group's AMs voted Neil Hamilton out.

Mandy Jones entered the assembly in December as a North Wales AM after former UKIP Wales leader Nathan Gill resigned from the institution.

She has sat as an independent.

On Thursday Caroline Jones told BBC Wales she wanted to "regenerate" UKIP, and that a "female leader is good for all concerned".

She said she wanted to "extend an invitation to Mandy Jones to join us if she so wishes".

A source said Mandy Jones was comfortable as an independent, but that the door was not closed on the prospect of her entering the group.

Ms Jones, who is a member of the party and has described herself as a follower of former leader Nigel Farage, was told in January that she could not be in the group unless she fired her staff.

She later said she did not want to be in the group, calling it toxic.

Analysis by Nick Servini, BBC Wales political editor

Image caption Caroline Jones was voted into the position of UKIP leader on Thursday

Caroline Jones will not go into the recent tensions within the group other than to say it was time for a change.

She has stressed the importance of having a woman at the helm - which suggests she believes there has been a serious problem with the image of the party under Mr Hamilton.

Caroline Jones now has a big job bringing people together, and arguably an even bigger job bringing some kind of credibility to a party in Cardiff Bay often portrayed as a taxpayer-funded soap opera.