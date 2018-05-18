Image caption Andrew RT Davies says there are "talented individuals" beyond the Conservative seats

Opposition politicians should work with Conservatives to form a future non-Labour Welsh Government, the Tory leader in Wales will argue later.

Andrew RT Davies will issue the challenge at the Welsh Conservative conference in Carmarthenshire.

Looking ahead to the 2021 assembly election, he will say the opposition's failure to cooperate so far stops them "unlocking progress and prosperity".

The one-day event is being held at Ffos Las racecourse, near Llanelli.

Labour's initial attempt to re-nominate Carwyn Jones as first minister of a minority administration after the 2016 assembly poll election failed, when opposition parties united to back Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood instead.

But Mr Jones was re-installed a week later, after a Labour-Plaid deal was struck.

On Friday, Mr Davies will tell the conference: "Beyond our own Conservative benches, there are immensely talented individuals with whom, looking ahead to the next assembly elections, I stand ready to work with to deliver the change in government Wales needs."

'Sidelines'

He will say there are "only two roadblocks preventing us from unlocking progress and prosperity in Wales".

"One is removing the Labour Party itself, and the other is those who acknowledge that Labour are the problem - but just can't bring themselves to work with the Tories' to do anything about it."

Mr Davies will add it is "all well and good talking about wanting change in Wales but if you haven't got a route to get there, you're simply shouting from the sidelines".

By the time of the 2021 assembly poll, Labour will have led the Welsh Government for 22 years, either in its own right or with support from Plaid Cymru or Liberal Democrat AMs.

The Conservatives lost three seats in Wales in last year's general election and three after the 2016 assembly campaign.

Welsh Tory chairman Byron Davies has admitted the party has been behind the game, as he set out plans to recruit full-time campaign managers.