Image caption Carwyn Jones said it would be right to "move on" after he steps down as first minister

First Minister Carwyn Jones has confirmed he will quit the Welsh assembly at the 2021 election.

Last month he announced he was stepping down as Welsh Labour leader and first minister in December.

Mr Jones, AM for Bridgend, told local party activists on Friday it had been his "pleasure" to represent the seat since the assembly's creation in 1999.

He said politics "hasn't seen the end of me", but it was time for a new candidate to "pick up the baton".

Mr Jones shocked the Welsh Labour conference at Llandudno in April when he announced his intention to step down after serving nine years as party leader and first minister.

He told the general committee of the Bridgend Labour Party on Friday he would not be seeking support to be its candidate for a sixth election.

"It's been the greatest honour for me to have been first minister of Wales, but it's been a particular pleasure to have represented my home area for what will be 22 years by 2021," he said.

"To have been the first person to represent Bridgend in Wales' first elected parliament is something I will always cherish.

"The people of Bridgend have supported me in five elections and I owe everything that I've done in public life to the support they've given me since 1999.

"As I will be standing down as first minister in December, I think it's right that I should move on from the assembly at the next election.

"I'd like to thank the people of Bridgend, the local Labour Party and of course, my family for the support they've given me over the years.

"I'll be looking at other things to do now and politics certainly hasn't seen the end of me but it's time for a new candidate to come forward and pick up the baton."