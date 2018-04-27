Image caption Eluned Morgan said she wanted to know what people wanted from Welsh Labour before deciding on a leadership bid

Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan has said she is not interested in "simply making up the numbers" in the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

With Mark Drakeford the only declared candidate, there was speculation she would join the race on Friday.

But Ms Morgan said she had asked Labour AMs not to nominate further candidates to "make time" for debate on the direction of the party.

Senior Labour figures said they doubted she had enough support from AMs to run.

It follows calls for a woman to be on the ballot paper to succeed Carwyn Jones, who is stepping down as Welsh Labour leader and first minister later this year.

Ms Morgan was speaking at a money advice event in Pembroke Dock on Friday.

A number of Labour politicians have said they want a diverse range of contenders, including a female candidate, and warned against a "coronation".

BBC Wales also understands the Economy and Transport Secretary Ken Skates, AM for Clwyd South, is under intense pressure to run to ensure a politician from north Wales stands.

Candidates need support from five other Labour AMs to be on the ballot paper. Mr Drakeford is backed by eight AMs - more than enough to run.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Morgan, a life peer and Mid and West Wales AM, had said any leadership contender would need an answer to problems such as "in-work poverty" and "other fundamental questions that impact on people's daily lives".

She had also said she was taking "time to reflect" on a possible bid.