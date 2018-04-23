Image caption Lord Peter Hain said that there needed to be a "shake-up" in Welsh Labour, who have been in power since the birth of the assembly in 1999

The next Welsh Labour leader must "shake-up" the party after almost two decades in power, a former Welsh secretary has said.

Carwyn Jones is to step down as the party's leader and first minister in the autumn.

Lord Peter Hain said the party must now elect a "radical" new leader to shake-up the administration.

Labour has led the Welsh Government, either on its own or in coalition, since the assembly was formed in 1999.

It comes as one political expert said some Labour members may be asking if they wanted "yet another middle aged white man from south Wales" in the top job.

On Saturday, Mr Jones, who has been first minister since 2009, made the shock announcement at the Welsh Labour conference, saying recent months had been the "darkest of times".

He had been under intense pressure since the death of former communities secretary Carl Sargeant.

The late Alyn and Deeside AM Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home in November. It is understood he took his own life days after being sacked by Mr Jones from the cabinet amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

A number of names have been mentioned as potential candidates to succeed Mr Jones as the next Welsh Labour leader, but no one has yet firmly announced their intention to stand.

Lord Hain, Welsh secretary between 2002-2008 and 2009-2010, told BBC Wales the next leader would need to be "radical" as the party had been in power for almost 20 years.

The former-Neath MP said: "The biggest challenge facing the party is that they've been in power in government the entire life of the assembly.

"That's a remarkable achievement, but the longer you're in power in the current age, the more difficult it is to stay in power."

"Welsh Labour must elect a radical leader in the tradition of Nye Bevan," he added.

"The assembly administration needs a big shake-up and we need a leader who is going to do that: to really drive the welsh civil service to be more innovative and more optimistic."

His comments came as Prof Roger Awan-Scully, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, said Labour members may be asking if they want "yet another middle aged white man from south Wales?" leading the party.

The man widely considered to be a potential front-runner contender in the leadership race, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, had said he was giving the matter "serious consideration".

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething, Economy Secretary Ken Skates, Welsh Language Minister Eluned Morgan, and Counsel General Jeremy Miles, have not ruled themselves out.

Other potential names could include Local Government Secretary Alun Davies and Children's Minister Huw Irranca-Davies.

Prof Scully said if any of the above throw their name in the hat, it opens up the possibility for the first woman, BME politician, or north Wales AM to hold the top job.

He told BBC Wales: "One question that many people in the Labour party in Wales will be asking themselves is does the next leader have to be yet another middle aged white man from south Wales?"

"If it isn't, or people are thinking it shouldn't be, that particularly opens up the race."

The Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Cymru said the leadership election was chance to have a "full and frank discussion" on representation in democracy.

Director of ERS Cymru Jessica Blair said: "Over nearly two decades of devolution Wales has changed fundamentally, diverging more and more from the rest of the UK in terms of our policies on areas like health, education and the environment.

"Yet, we still have a long way to go to engage vast numbers of people in this country on our political future and represent the diverse range of people across Wales."