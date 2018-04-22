Image caption Jeremy Corbyn praise Carwyn Jones' record in his speech to Welsh Labour conference

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to the First Minister Carwyn Jones, following Mr Jones' announcement yesterday that he would be standing down in the autumn.

Mr Corbyn was speaking at the Welsh Labour Conference in Llandudno.

He thanked Carwyn Jones for his "tireless work" for Labour in Wales, and said that he "wasn't done yet".

Mr Jones said on Saturday he had seen the "darkest of times" following the death of ex-minister Carl Sargeant.

Carwyn Jones and Jeremy Corbyn have not seen eye-to-eye ideologically, although the first minister has never attacked him personally.

Earlier a lawyer representing Jack Sargeant said Mr Jones' decision to quit had not helped Carl Sargeant's family.

The Labour leader told conference that Mr Jones had called him yesterday morning to inform him of his decision.

Mr Corbyn paid tribute to the outgoing first minister's "tireless commitment", saying: "Thank you Carwyn for all you have done, do, and will do. You are not done yet mate.

"This conference must pay tribute to Carwyn for his tireless commitment to Wales, to a more equal country, and the determination to stand up for the people of Wales and be a strong voice for devolution and democracy."