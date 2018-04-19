Image caption Elin Jones thinks the row over the Government of Wales Act should be settled at business committee

A row over a law which allows the forced publication of government documents should be discussed by senior AMs, the presiding officer has said.

Elin Jones made the call to all parties despite the Tories losing a vote to trigger the release of the Carl Sargeant leak inquiry report.

Ministers have threatened court action against the assembly over the interpretation of the law.

Carwyn Jones has said government cannot continue if documents are releasable.

An assembly spokesman said Ms Jones - who has received a proposal from the Welsh Government for how the law could work in future - will suggest the issues is discussed by the assembly's business committee.

The committee is a major part of the operation of the assembly and is made up of senior representatives from all the party groups.

Mr Jones wrote to Ms Jones earlier this week threatening legal action over Wednesday's debate which was calling for the publication of a report into whether the sacking of Mr Sargeant from his ministerial job was leaked before a cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Sargeant was fired by the first minister following allegations of misconduct. He was found dead days after he lost his cabinet level job.

In Wednesday's debate, the Conservatives were seeking to invoke a part of the Government of Wales Act which can force the Welsh Government to produce documents through a vote in the assembly.

Image caption Carwyn Jones had threatened to take the assembly to court over a debate on a leak inquiry

The Welsh Government wanted to delay the debate to seek clarity on the law.

Mr Jones warned on Tuesday a "Pandora's box" had been opened before Tory leader Andrew RT Davies .

But the assembly went ahead and held the debate despite the legal threat. The Conservative motion calling for the publication failed to pass.

A Welsh Government spokesman ministers "have offered to work" with the assembly commission "to develop a sensible way forward" for the interpretation of the law "which avoids the need for legal action".

Image caption Carwyn Jones warned a "Pandora's Box" had been opened

"If the commission declines our offer to work with us to develop a sensible protocol to provide greater clarity to members, we will seek proper determination by the courts," he said.

It was understood late on Wednesday that the situation had not changed.

A spokesman for the assembly confirmed the presiding officer Elin Jones had received a "draft skeleton protocol" from the Welsh Government and would consider it "in detail".

He added: "Equivalent powers to Section 37, requiring the release of documents, are held by all of the parliaments of the UK and have been exercised successfully."