Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked as communities secretary

The first minister has threatened legal action to stop the publication of a report into whether details about a cabinet reshuffle were leaked before the death of Carl Sargeant.

AMs were due to debate a Conservative call to publish the report.

But Carwyn Jones has asked the assembly's presiding officer to call it off, threatening court proceedings.

Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies said it was a "direct challenge" to the legitimacy of the assembly.

Mr Jones wrote that calling off the debate, planned for Wednesday, would "bring the matter to an end without the need for court proceedings, which may otherwise need to be brought as a matter of urgency".

He said the presiding officer Elin Jones was acting "unlawfully".

Mr Sargeant was found dead four days after being sacked as communities secretary in November following allegations about his conduct towards women.

A Welsh Government inquiry found "no evidence of prior unauthorised sharing of information", according to a brief statement.

But the government has refused to publish the full findings of the inquiry, warning that doing so may reveal the identity of witnesses.

Mr Davies is seeking publication of a redacted version of the report.

The Welsh Conservatives were hoping to win enough support to invoke a clause in the Government of Wales Act that would have forced publication of the report.

In his letter to the Presiding Officer Elin Jones, the first minister says: "We are concerned that the assembly has acted, and threatens to continue acting, unlawfully."

Image caption Carwyn Jones said the presiding officer was acting unlawfully

If the Tories' motion is not withdrawn, he adds: "I reserve the right to bring proceedings for judicial review."

Government officials said they would want the courts to rule on the interpretation of the law.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Davies: "It is my understanding that it is unprecedented for the executive to seek to stop assembly business that the presiding officer had ruled in order.

"We're in unchartered territory."

Mr Davies said he would not be "fobbed off by white collar civil servants".

Thumping the table in anger, Mr Davies said: "There's a bloke who lost his life here.

"It's our duty as politicians to get answers... to make sure this never happens again."

The Tories planned to use section 37 of the Government of Wales Act to compel the permanent secretary - the government's top civil servant - to publish the report.

In a statement, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: "This is much bigger than any single debate.

"The way section 37 is being interpreted by the presiding officer puts Welsh Government in the perverse position where we could be compelled to publish information without regard for any other laws or rights.

"We believe this is unlawful and given the significance of the issues surrounding section 37 we will seek proper determination by the courts."

The government said there was a danger section 37 could be used to compel the release of sensitive information, including personal details or commercial confidential contracts without regard for data protection and other laws and regulations.

It said it had proposed a "sensible way forward" to the assembly commission - the body responsible for day-to-day business in the assembly - by suggesting lawyers for the two sides sat down to find a compromise.