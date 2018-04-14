Image caption Kirsty Williams joined the Welsh Government in 2016

A grant which aims to helps Wales' poorest pupils help achieve their potential is set to increase, the education secretary is due to promise.

The Early Years Pupil Development Grant will increase from £600 to £700 per eligible pupil.

Kirsty Williams will say the extra cash will benefit 15,000 pupils who are in the foundation phase.

It comes as the Welsh Liberal Democrats hold its 2018 Spring party conference in Cardiff.

The Pupil Development Grant (PDG) was established in 2012 as part of a budget deal with the Welsh Government and the Liberal Democrats in the last assembly term.

It provides additional funding to schools based on the number of pupils eligible for free school meals, and numbers of children who are looked after.

While the PDG for children between year 1 and year 11 is worth £1,150 per eligible pupil, it is the early years for nursery and reception that is being increased to £700 from this month.

There will be no increase in the annual £93m cost of the scheme. Fewer evaluations of the way the policy is working will be carried out, with the savings paying for the increase in spending per pupil.

Kirsty Williams, who was appointed to the Welsh cabinet after the assembly election in 2016 and is the only Lib Dem AM, said: "Reducing the attainment gap between pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and their peers is at the heart of our national mission to raise standards."

Image caption Jane Dodds (R) with ex-Welsh Lib Dem leaders Kirsty Williams and Lord German

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds will call for "fairness, freedom and liberty" to be put back at the heart of Welsh politics in her speech to conference on Saturday.

Addressing the party's poor run of election results - it has one AM, no MPs and only 62 councillors - she is expected to say that there is "no denying" the party has had a difficult few years and has a fight ahead of it.

"People keep telling me that we talk too much about Brexit. But we have to be clear in our opposition to this government's disastrous handling of the biggest decision our country has faced in a generation," she will say.

She told BBC Wales: "I'm setting out a vision for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, but its not just a vision for the party, its a vision for Wales."

Ms Dodds said the party wanted to address health, poverty, work opportunities and loneliness, as well as Brexit, where the Lib Dems are calling for a second vote on the Brexit deal.

Asked by BBC Wales what should change in the Welsh Lib Dem message to win voters back, she said: "What we need is two or three key signature policies that are about addressing the needs of the Welsh people."

"We need to be radical, we need to be progressive, we need to take some risks and need to be bold."