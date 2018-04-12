Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ken Skates said a park-and-ride scheme would help reduce congestion

Some £1.8m will be spent improving public transport in Deeside as part of preparations for a north east Wales metro, Welsh ministers have said.

The money will help buy a site for a proposed park-and-ride service and improve the Deeside shuttle service and other local bus services.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said it would mean better access to the Deeside Industrial Park and enterprise zone.

He was visiting the site of a proposed new Deeside Parkway railway station.

Deeside Parkway is one 12 proposals for new railway stations Welsh ministers selected for more detailed scrutiny last year.

On Thursday, the Welsh Government said £127,000 of the cash would allow the council to buy two minibuses for two transport schemes in rural communities.

'Game changer'

Mr Skates said: "The £1.8m Welsh Government investment I am announcing today will be a boost to delivering important schemes which will improve access to and within Deeside Industrial Park and the wider Enterprise Zone, linking communities with jobs and services.

"They also offer a low carbon travel option enabling people to leave their own vehicle at home which will be of benefit to our environment.

"I'm very pleased we are working closely with Flintshire County Council, Network Rail and Transport for Wales in taking forward important work in Deeside which is a key part of the North East Wales metro vision and also supports the local authority's Deeside Plan."