Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Second Severn Crossing opened in 1996 and passed into public ownership in January

Plaid Cymru has called for public consultation on a plan to rename the Second Severn Crossing as the Prince of Wales Bridge.

More than 30,000 people have signed a petition objecting to the decision announced by the UK government's Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns on Friday.

Plaid's transport spokesman Adam Price claimed the Welsh Government "took its eye off the ball" by failing to object.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

The Queen and the prime minister have approved a plan to rename the bridge to mark Prince Charles's 70th birthday, and the 60th anniversary of him taking the title Prince of Wales.

First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones did not oppose the idea when he was told about it last year, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The UK government said Mr Cairns had "corresponded regularly" with Mr Jones about the decision, adding: "Throughout the process, the Welsh Government has been in full support of the announcement."

Mr Price claimed the "strength of feeling" about the issue had "probably taken the Wales Office and Welsh Government aback".

"It's rare in Wales for tens of thousands of people to sign a petition on an issue like this, with such an emotional and defiant reaction," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Charles turns 70 in November and was given the title Prince of Wales in 1958

"Of course it's not just about the name of the bridge, but the symbolism, and the way the decision was made.

"Attention will rightly turn to the Labour Welsh Government and the first minister in the coming weeks, as they failed to raise objections or to recommend that the public's views were sought.

"We potentially have a position where Labour politicians, as well as Plaid Cymru, will be disappointed in their own first minister, and will be left scratching their heads about why some kind of wider consultation wasn't proposed.

"Serious questions need to be asked of why the Labour Government took its eye off the ball and, given the strong public reaction, we should now at the very least expect the Welsh Government to make formal representations to the UK government in favour of public consultation."

Speaking on Friday, Mr Cairns said he was not surprised by opposition to the plan, but claimed the "wider, silent majority is absolutely with us".

In December, independent AM and culture minister Lord Elis-Thomas sparked controversy when he said he intended to promote Wales as "a principality within the UK" for tourism purposes.