Image caption Leanne Wood: "I cannot take the prime minister's word on this"

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has been accused of being a Kremlin apologist by the Welsh Conservatives for saying she was "not convinced" by Theresa May's response to the Salisbury poisoning.

UK and EU political leaders have blamed the Russian state for the attack on Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia.

Ms Wood told ITV Wales she did not trust the Conservatives on anything without seeing evidence.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies said her opposition was "beyond childish".

The UK and Russian governments have expelled 23 of each other's diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a nerve agent developed in Russia was used against the former double-agent in the Wiltshire city earlier in March.

In an interview with ITV Wales, Ms Wood said Russia "may well be" responsible but there was no evidence yet.

"I am not convinced at all that the prime minister is in the right direction on this," the Plaid leader said.

"I do not trust the Tories in anything so I am afraid I cannot take the prime minister's word on this, just like I cannot on the question of a power grab," she added, referring to negotiations over EU responsibilities returning to the UK after Brexit.

Image copyright EPA/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook Image caption Sergei Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious in Salisbury, where he lives

Mr Davies was critical of her comments, saying: "The far-left's pitiful obsession with opposing every action of the UK government even when our country comes under attack is unbecoming and beyond childish.

"The leader of Plaid Cymru need look no further than to her Scottish cousins, the SNP, to find a reaction fitting for such circumstances.

"A few weeks ago it was Salisbury, tomorrow it could be the city, town or village that any one of us in Wales live in.

"Such despicable actions which endanger our national security require strong leadership not apologists.

"People right across Wales will be wondering what on earth is going on with the Plaid leadership when it prefers to act as an apologist for the Kremlin, rather than call out Putin's regime for committing such a terrible act on our shores."

Plaid Cymru declined to comment.